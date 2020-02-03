1 person killed in 2-vehicle crash on Rainbow near Sahara

A fatal two-vehicle crash Monday morning closed several blocks of Rainbow Boulevard near Sahara Avenue in Las Vegas.

One person died in the crash, which occurred near the intersection of Rainbow and Eldora Avenue, Metropolitan Police Department spokesman Larry Hadfield said.

Officers investigating the crash shut down Rainbow from Sahara to Tara Avenue.

One vehicle with extensive front-end damage was on the sidewalk. The other, also badly damaged, was on the opposite side of Rainbow.

Drivers were encouraged to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

