10 displaced in northwest Las Vegas house fire

Ten people were displaced in a northwest Las Vegas house fire early Wednesday.

Las Vegas Fire Department firefighters responded at 5:52 a.m. to an alarm at 1301 N. Mallard Street, near Jones Boulevard and Vegas Drive, according to a news release.

The occupants were evacuated as crews looked for the source of the fire.

At 6:15 a.m., crews found light smoke in the attic with smoldering electrical wires and charred wood, according to the news release.

Nobody was injured, but 10 adults were displaced. They were receiving assistance from the American Red Cross.