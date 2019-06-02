14 displaced after fire in Las Vegas apartment complex

Crews responded to the scene and put the fire out before 4 a.m.

Fourteen people were displaced after an apartment complex caught fire early Sunday morning in the central valley.

Multiple people called 911 after they spotted flames on the roof of a two-story apartment building at 1502 Elizabeth Ave., near Tropicana Avenue and Maryland Parkway, Assistant Clark County Fire Chief Dan Heenan said.

Crews responded to the scene and put the fire out before 4 a.m., he said. No injuries were reported.

The American Red Cross is assisting the residents who were displaced. The Clark County Fire Department is investigating the cause of the fire.

