15-year-old bicyclist critically injured in southwest valley crash
A 15-year-old boy on a bicycle was critically injured Monday morning after a crash in southwest Las Vegas.
The bicycle collided with a 2017 Ford Escape at 5:42 a.m. near South Cimarron Road and West Rochelle Avenue, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police Department.
The boy was hospitalized in critical condition, police said.
The driver, a 52-year-old Las Vegas woman, was not suspected of impairment, police said.
Nearby roads were closed for several hours while detectives investigated.
