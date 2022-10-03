92°F
15-year-old bicyclist critically injured in southwest valley crash

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 3, 2022 - 8:40 am
 
Updated October 3, 2022 - 2:41 pm
Las Vegas police investigate at the scene of a collision involving a bicycle and vehicle in the intersection of South Cimarron Road and West Rochelle Avenue in Las Vegas Monday, Oct. 3, 2022. The bicyclist was at the hospital in critical condition. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Las Vegas police investigate at the scene of a collision involving a bicycle and vehicle in the intersection of South Cimarron Road and West Rochelle Avenue in Las Vegas Monday, Oct. 3, 2022. The bicyclist was at the hospital in critical condition. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Las Vegas police investigate at the scene of a collision involving a bicycle and vehicle in the intersection of South Cimarron Road and West Rochelle Avenue in Las Vegas Monday, Oct. 3, 2022. The bicyclist was at the hospital in critical condition. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

A 15-year-old boy on a bicycle was critically injured Monday morning after a crash in southwest Las Vegas.

The bicycle collided with a 2017 Ford Escape at 5:42 a.m. near South Cimarron Road and West Rochelle Avenue, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police Department.

The boy was hospitalized in critical condition, police said.

The driver, a 52-year-old Las Vegas woman, was not suspected of impairment, police said.

Nearby roads were closed for several hours while detectives investigated.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

