17 displaced after fire in Las Vegas apartment building

More than a dozen people were displaced Monday morning after a fire at a central Las Vegas apartment building.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The fire was called in just before 6 a.m. at 2605 E. Cedar Ave., near Eastern Avenue and Bonanza Road, according to Las Vegas Fire Department spokesman Tim Szymanski.

Szymanski said the fire started in the laundry room of the single-story apartment building and did not spread to the building’s four units.

No one was injured, but the American Red Cross was assisting 17 people displaced due to smoke damage, Szymanski said.

2605 E. Cedar Ave., las vegas, nv