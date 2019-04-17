17-year-old who went missing in northwest Las Vegas found safe

Josef Soto was last seen about 7 p.m. Tuesday on the 5600 block of Broderick Avenue, near West Alexander Road and North Rancho Drive. (Metropolitan Police Department)

A 17-year-old boy who had gone missing in northwest Las Vegas has been found.

Josef Soto has been located, according to Red Rock Search and Rescue.

Prior to being found, he had last been seen about 7 p.m. Tuesday on the 5600 block of Broderick Avenue, near West Alexander Road and North Rancho Drive, according to a Metropolitan Police Department missing persons flyer.

The rescue team had shared the flyer on social media.

