2 badly injured in rollover crash that closed Las Vegas intersection

Metropolitan Police Department officers investigate a two-vehicle crash at South Jones Boulevard and West Desert Inn Road on Monday, Feb. 4, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Two motorists were injured in a two-vehicle rollover crash Monday morning, shutting down an intersection in central Las Vegas.

The crash involved a red 2019 Volkswagen Jetta and a 2017 Ford Edge. It occurred about 6:25 a.m, closing South Jones Boulevard and West Desert Inn Road. The Ford Edge was flipped on its side at the edge of a crosswalk on Jones.

Las Vegas police said the Jetta, driven by an 86-year-old Las Vegas man, was headed eastbound on West Desert Inn Road when the driver attempted to make a left turn onto South Jones Boulevard. The driver pulled into the pathway of the Ford Edge, which was headed westbound on Desert Inn.

The driver of the Jetta was critically injured, police said in a press release. The driver of the Ford Edge, meanwhile, was not wearing a seat belt and suffered “major” injuries, police said.

