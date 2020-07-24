2 dead in single-vehicle crash in Pahrump

The Nye County Sheriff’s Office and Nevada Highway Patrol are investigating a crash that killed two people in Pahrump on Thursday evening.

(Nye County Sheriff via Twitter)

Police were called to the intersection of Gamebird Road and Simmons Street after a single-vehicle crash killed both occupants, according to a statement from the Sheriff’s Office.

The Highway Patrol was assisting the investigation, and a portion of Gamebird was expected to be closed “for some time,” police said.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.