2 dead in single-vehicle crash in Pahrump
The Nye County Sheriff’s Office and Nevada Highway Patrol are investigating a crash that killed two people in Pahrump on Thursday evening.
Police were called to the intersection of Gamebird Road and Simmons Street after a single-vehicle crash killed both occupants, according to a statement from the Sheriff’s Office.
The Highway Patrol was assisting the investigation, and a portion of Gamebird was expected to be closed “for some time,” police said.
