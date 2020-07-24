94°F
2 dead in single-vehicle crash in Pahrump

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 23, 2020 - 7:43 pm
 

The Nye County Sheriff’s Office and Nevada Highway Patrol are investigating a crash that killed two people in Pahrump on Thursday evening.

Police were called to the intersection of Gamebird Road and Simmons Street after a single-vehicle crash killed both occupants, according to a statement from the Sheriff’s Office.

The Highway Patrol was assisting the investigation, and a portion of Gamebird was expected to be closed “for some time,” police said.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

