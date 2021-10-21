68°F
2 die from injuries following separate crashes in Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 20, 2021 - 5:03 pm
 
Clark County Coroner and Medical Examiner vehicles parked at their headquarters located at 1704 ...
Clark County Coroner and Medical Examiner vehicles parked at their headquarters located at 1704 Pinto Lane in Las Vegas on Tuesday, May 23, 2017. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Two people died on Monday after being hospitalized following separate crashes, police said Wednesday.

The first collision took place on June 6, when a driver of a Ford Fusion “failed to yield” at the intersection of West Washington Avenue and North Martin Luther King Boulevard in Las Vegas and was struck by an oncoming Grand Marquis.

The driver of the Mercury was taken to University Medical Center. The Clark County coroner’s office on Monday notified police that the driver, an 88-year-old man, had died. Others suffered minor injuries, police said.

In a separate incident, a 29-year-old man died after a Saturday crash on South Decatur Boulevard and Nevso Drive, near W. Flamingo Road in Las Vegas, police said. He was identified as Brandon Moody, according to the coroner’s office.

Moody was heading south on Decatur when he collided with a Nissan leaving a private drive on the west side of the intersection, police said. The Nissan “failed to yield the right of way,” police said, and the motorcyclist was ejected. He also died at UMC.

Contact Jonah Dylan at jdylan@reviewjournal.com. Follow @TheJonahDylan on Twitter.

