47°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Local Las Vegas

2 found dead inside southeast Las Vegas home

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 17, 2023 - 9:15 pm
 
(Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Two people were found dead inside a southeast Las Vegas Valley home Tuesday afternoon.

At around 2:35 p.m., police responded to a home in the 4000 block of Russian Rider Drive, near East Flamingo Road, after an employer said an employee hadn’t been coming to work. Officers found two people dead inside the home, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Andrew Kelvington.

He said that homicide detectives responded to the scene because of the suspicious nature of the deaths but that the deaths had not been ruled homicides as of Tuesday night.

“At this time the cause of death is unknown,” Kelvington said in a text message.

No further information was available.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Elko County health board to consider banning COVID, flu vaccines
Elko County health board to consider banning COVID, flu vaccines
2
Lehner sued for nearly $4M months before bankruptcy filing
Lehner sued for nearly $4M months before bankruptcy filing
3
LVCVA moves on after deal to build Strip resort fails
LVCVA moves on after deal to build Strip resort fails
4
12 items to buy now as 2023 supply chain shortages loom
12 items to buy now as 2023 supply chain shortages loom
5
How to navigate around ‘Dropicana’-related traffic
How to navigate around ‘Dropicana’-related traffic
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
An aerial view of the interchange at Tropicana Avenue and Interstate 15 in Las Vegas, Nevada Tu ...
Get ready to feel impacts of ‘Dropicana’
By / RJ

Tuesday night marks the start of “Dropicana,” part of the demolition of the Tropicana bridge tied to the $305 million I-15-Tropicana Interchange project.

More stories for you
One killed in single vehicle crash in south Las Vegas
One killed in single vehicle crash in south Las Vegas
WWII veteran, Las Vegas musician remembered as full of joy
WWII veteran, Las Vegas musician remembered as full of joy
Remembering the Southern Nevadans we lost in 2022
Remembering the Southern Nevadans we lost in 2022
Pedestrian fatally struck in hit-and-run crash
Pedestrian fatally struck in hit-and-run crash
Two pedestrians struck, one fatally, in West Las Vegas
Two pedestrians struck, one fatally, in West Las Vegas
Family, friends encourage all to ‘Love like Ashton’ during celebration of life
Family, friends encourage all to ‘Love like Ashton’ during celebration of life