2 found dead inside southeast Las Vegas home

Two people were found dead inside a southeast Las Vegas Valley home Tuesday afternoon.

At around 2:35 p.m., police responded to a home in the 4000 block of Russian Rider Drive, near East Flamingo Road, after an employer said an employee hadn’t been coming to work. Officers found two people dead inside the home, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Andrew Kelvington.

He said that homicide detectives responded to the scene because of the suspicious nature of the deaths but that the deaths had not been ruled homicides as of Tuesday night.

“At this time the cause of death is unknown,” Kelvington said in a text message.

No further information was available.

