2 hospitalized in crash in western Las Vegas

Las Vegas police are investigating a crash in the west valley that sent two people to the hospital.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police vehicle. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police are investigating a crash in the west valley that sent two people to the hospital.

Officers were called to North Rampart and Del Webb boulevards at 6:12 p.m. for an injury crash involving two cars, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Damon Young.

Both drivers were sent to the hospital with serious injuries, and detectives from the fatal detail have been called in to lead the investigation, Young said.

The intersection was closed Wednesday night because of debris in the road.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.