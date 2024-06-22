Splash pads in the Las Vegas Valley: A guide

Do children in your household need a free and safe reprieve from scorching temperatures? Public parks have you covered.

Danele Egzi takes his daughter Aya Egzi, 4, through the water feature at the splash pad at Trigono Hills Park in Las Vegas, Sunday, June 16, 2024. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Leo Reyes, 3, runs through the water fountains as he stays cool on the splash pad at The Paseos Park on Saturday, August 15, 2020, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Leo Reyes, 3, sits on a water fountain as he stays cool on the splash pad at The Paseos Park on Saturday, August 15, 2020, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Do children in your household need a free and safe reprieve from scorching temperatures but you don’t have access to a pool or time to take them to a water attraction? Public parks have you covered.

Las Vegas, North Las Vegas and Henderson offer splash pads at their public facilities, in which cooler water shoots from the cushy, slip-free ground or colorful fountains.

The potable water used is the same one that pours from home faucets.

“The water used in these areas is recycled the same way as water from our homes; it goes down the drain, to the treatment plant, winds up in Lake Mead and then comes back through the pipes,” according to the city of Las Vegas’ website.

Tepid conditions this week in the midst of a record-breaking June — at least by Las Vegas Valley standards — were short-lived and temperatures are projected to hike above triple digits again over the weekend with readings expected between 108 and 110 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

To start the week, temperatures are forecast to hover around 110 degrees through Wednesday, with overnight lows not expected to dip under the mid 80s early the following week, said weather service meteorologist John Adair.

The sweltering conditions can lead to excessive heat risks and illnesses, Adair warned. Moisture projected over Arizona early next week that can produce thunderstorms is expected to miss Southern Nevada, he added.

While experts warn to stay in air conditioned indoors during the hottest times of the day, a morning or evening could lead to good fun.

Las Vegas

The city has splash pads that vary by design at 28 of its parks, which include:

— All-American Park: 1551 S. Buffalo Drive, near Oakey Boulevard.

— Alyn Beck Memorial Park: 9220 Brent Lane, near Sky Pointe Drive and N. Fort Apache Road.

— Bob Baskin Park: 2801 Oakey Blvd., west of Rancho Drive.

— Centennial Hills Park: 7101 N. Buffalo Drive, south of Elkhorn Road.

— Lorenzi Park: 3333 W. Washington Ave., near Rancho Drive.

North Las Vegas

Half a dozen city parks offer splash pads.

— Aliante Nature Discovery Park: 2627 Nature Park Drive, near North Aliante Parkway and Deer Springs Way.

— Craig Ranch Regional Park: 628 W. Craig Road, near Camino Al Norte.

— Nicholas Flores Park: 4133 Allen Lane, north of West Alexander Road.

— Hartke Park: 1900 East Tonopah, near Civic Center Drive and East Lake Mead Boulevard.

— Prentiss Walker Park: 1509 June St., near Lake Mead Boulevard south of West Cheyenne Avenue.

— Tropical Breeze Park: 1505 E. Tropical Parkway, near Bruce Street and El Campo Grande Avenue.

Henderson

The city offers splash pads at 18 of its facilities, which include:

— Water Street Plaza: 240 S. Water St.

— Aventura Park: 2525 Via Firenze.

— Mission Hills Park: 551 E. Mission Drive.

— Esselmont Park: 2725 Anthem Highlands Drive.

— Paseo Vista Park: 2505 Paseo Verde Parkway.

Does your pet dog need a soak?

— Bark Park at Heritage Park: 350 S. Racetrack Road — only allows the furry pets.

