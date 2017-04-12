2 hurt after dock fire at the Lake Mead National Recreation Area

(National Park Service)

(National Park Service)

(National Park Service)

Two people were injured Tuesday afternoon after a dock fire at the Lake Mead National Recreation Area.

Firefighters and rangers were called to Callville Bay about 12:30 p.m. for reports of a fire. Arriving crews found a 27-foot vessel, a trailer and a Dodge pickup truck engulfed in flames on a launch ramp, the National Park Service said Tuesday.

By 2:30 p.m., crews were able to get the blaze was under control.

The two people injured suffered minor injuries, the park service said, and declined medical care.

The fire caused “considerable damage” to the courtesy dock near the ramp of the bay, said the park service. The dock, which is being pulled from the water for assessment, will be replaced with a temporary dock while damages are repaired.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Boat rentals at the Calville Bay Marina will remain open, according to the park service.

Tips to make sure your boat is water-ready:

Test Engine and Components: Make sure they’re clean and serviceable.

Gas up and Go: Replace gas from last year. Make sure fuel lines are connected properly and have no cracks or damage and that no fumes have built up in the bilge.

Charge Batteries: Make sure they hold that charge.

Check Fire Extinguisher: Make sure you still have a charged fire extinguisher in your boat.

Check Life Jackets: Ensure that they are still serviceable with no rips, tears or other defects. Also make sure the kids’ jackets still fit.

Registration Check: Boat registrations expire December 31 of each year. Make sure you get a current decal on your boat before heading out. Don’t forget the AIS decal.

Electronics and Lights: Electronics can fail over the winter. Make sure your navigation lights still work and examine exposed wiring for cracks and wear. Make sure that bilge pump still works.

The Hull: Walk around the hull to make sure it’s not cracked or damaged. Make sure you have the plug for your boat and it’s in good condition.

Tune up the Trailer: The trailer wheel bearings need to be greased before you leave the driveway. If you have a winch and other equipment, make sure it works.

Ski and Tow Check: Tubes and skis must be maintained. Rubber seals and inflatable devices can crack and leak. Don’t forget to bring an orange ski flag if you’re going to tow someone

Plug It up: Make sure you insert your drain plug before launching.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or at 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.