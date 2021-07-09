107°F
2 hurt, up to 100 displaced in central Las Vegas condo complex fire

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 9, 2021 - 9:39 am
 
Updated July 9, 2021 - 10:53 am
Two people suffered minor injuries in fire at a condominium complex Friday morning in the central Las Vegas Valley.

Fire Department spokesman Tim Szymanski said the fire in a three-story condominium building on the 2200 block of W. Bonanza Road was reported at 9:09 a.m. Las Vegas police closed streets in the area as firefighters battled the blaze.

The majority of the fire had been put out as of about 10:10 a.m., according to a tweet from the fire department. Two people suffered minor injuries in the fire, but the building has been evacuated.

Dozens of people were displaced by the fire that started on the third floor of the Bonanza Suites. Those displaced were being transported to the Doolittle Community Center in downtown Las Vegas where they were expected to receive assistance from the American Red Cross. Szymanski said authorities were planning to help as many as 100 people.

This is a developing story. Please check back for details.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter. Review-Journal staff writer Katelyn Newberg contributed to this report.

