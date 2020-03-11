2 injured in east Las Vegas crash involving motorcycle, car

Las Vegas police spokeswoman Alejandra Zambrano said a motorcycle and a car collided at Washington Avenue and Marion Drive just before 2:40 p.m.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)

Two people were hospitalized after a crash in east Las Vegas on Wednesday afternoon, police said.

Las Vegas police spokeswoman Alejandra Zambrano said a motorcycle and a car collided at East Washington Avenue and Marion Drive just before 2:40 p.m.

Zambrano said the motorcyclist was taken to a hospital in “critical but stable” condition. She said the driver of the car later requested a medical examination and was taken to a hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries at 3:51 p.m.

Washington was closed in both directions at Marion as of 4 p.m., Zambrano said.

No other information was immediately available.

