ad-fullscreen
section-ads_high_impact_1
Local Las Vegas

2 injured in southeast Las Vegas fire

By Rachel Hershkovitz Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 21, 2017 - 12:05 pm
 
Updated June 21, 2017 - 12:30 pm

Two people were injured in a fire Wednesday morning in the southeast valley, the Clark County Fire Department said.

At about 9:40 a.m., firefighters responded to reports of a fire at 5600 Boulder Highway, near East Tropicana Avenue, Fire Department spokesman Jon Klassen said. A utility truck was found fully engulfed in flames and appeared to be loaded with roofing materials and supplies.

Flames from the utility truck had spread into the third story of a nearby building, Klassen said. Two people inside were rescued and taken to local hospitals with injuries considered not life-threatening.

Damages have not been estimated, according to the Fire Department. The fire remains under investigation.

Contact Rachel Hershkovitz at rhershkovitz@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @rzhershkovitz on Twitter.

 

section-ads_high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
ad-315×600
pos-2 — ads_infeed_1
post-4 — ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
Local Las Vegas Video
high_impact_5
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like