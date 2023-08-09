81°F
Local Las Vegas

2 killed in northeast Las Vegas Valley crash

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 9, 2023 - 6:45 am
 
Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)
Two people were killed after a crash Wednesday morning in northeast Las Vegas.

Officers were called around 2 a.m. to the 7000 block of East Lake Mead Boulevard, near Los Feliz Street, after a single-vehicle crash, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Daniel Alvarado.

Alvarado said two people were pronounced dead at the scene.

Further details on the crash were not immediately available.

Nearby roads were expected to be closed for several hours while officers investigated the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

