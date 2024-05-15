90°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Business

Chinese toy company brings 1st Nevada store to Las Vegas Strip

Fashion Show mall pictured in this file photo. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannon ...
Fashion Show mall pictured in this file photo. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
More Stories
A video poker jackpot hit for $200,000 on Tuesday, May 14, 2024, at Suncoast casino in Las Vega ...
$200K video poker jackpot hits at west Las Vegas Valley casino
The Mirage in Las Vegas on Saturday, Feb. 3, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csst ...
Mirage announces official closing date
Men pose for a photo during the land auction at the Clark Las Vegas townsite on May 15, 1905. M ...
Almost 120 years ago, settlers bought modern Las Vegas at a land auction
Some graduates wear custom mortar boards during UNLV spring graduation commencement exercises a ...
What does the job market look like for the class of 2024?
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 15, 2024 - 12:12 pm
 

China-based Pop Mart has opened its first Nevada store on the Las Vegas Strip.

The store from the Chinese toy and entertainment company opened Wednesday at Fashion Show mall, Pop Mart said in an announcement. A grand opening event, with the chance to receive free gifts with purchase, is happening Saturday.

The Vegas location is Pop Mart’s eighth store in the U.S., as the chain continues to expand across the country. The brand currently operates more than 450 stores in over 30 countries.

“We are thrilled to bring our unique retail experience to the Fashion Show Las Vegas mall,” Larry Lu, head of Pop Mart North America, said in a statement. “The opening allows Pop Mart to introduce new shoppers to designer toys, and engage with even more of our loyal fans and collectors across the country. The Las Vegas Strip is known for being home to a variety of pop culture iconography, and Pop Mart is excited to become a part of the local entertainment and shopping scene.”

The chain is known for its original collectible figurines, in such series as Molly, Skullpanda and Dimoo. It also partners with other brands to create figurines such as Harry Potter and Teletubbies.

The new store will exclusively carry the limited-edition Labubu Winner Figure and other products only available in the U.S., including the Hirono Banger figure, Duckoo Turntable figurine, Peach Riot Street Style figurines, and Hands in Factory Tired Day - Mossy figurine.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES
recommend 1
2 high-profile retailers coming to Downtown Summerlin
recommend 2
$1.1M jackpots hit at Strip, downtown Las Vegas casinos
recommend 3
Rolling Stones’ T-shirt tour hits Las Vegas before Allegiant show
recommend 4
New owner plans to redevelop downtown Las Vegas motel
recommend 5
A marathon of metal: Sick New World pummels Vegas
recommend 6
New Henderson shopping center to replace aging office complex