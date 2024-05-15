Chinese toy company brings 1st Nevada store to Las Vegas Strip

The popular chain, which has 450 stores in over 30 countries, is known for its collectible figurines.

China-based Pop Mart has opened its first Nevada store on the Las Vegas Strip.

The store from the Chinese toy and entertainment company opened Wednesday at Fashion Show mall, Pop Mart said in an announcement. A grand opening event, with the chance to receive free gifts with purchase, is happening Saturday.

The Vegas location is Pop Mart’s eighth store in the U.S., as the chain continues to expand across the country. The brand currently operates more than 450 stores in over 30 countries.

“We are thrilled to bring our unique retail experience to the Fashion Show Las Vegas mall,” Larry Lu, head of Pop Mart North America, said in a statement. “The opening allows Pop Mart to introduce new shoppers to designer toys, and engage with even more of our loyal fans and collectors across the country. The Las Vegas Strip is known for being home to a variety of pop culture iconography, and Pop Mart is excited to become a part of the local entertainment and shopping scene.”

The chain is known for its original collectible figurines, in such series as Molly, Skullpanda and Dimoo. It also partners with other brands to create figurines such as Harry Potter and Teletubbies.

The new store will exclusively carry the limited-edition Labubu Winner Figure and other products only available in the U.S., including the Hirono Banger figure, Duckoo Turntable figurine, Peach Riot Street Style figurines, and Hands in Factory Tired Day - Mossy figurine.