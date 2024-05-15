8 to 10 cats found dead after mobile home catches fire in east valley

Approximately eight to 10 cats were found dead inside a mobile home that caught on fire in the east valley on Tuesday.

The fire started around 5:36 p.m. at the home located near Nellis Boulevard and Desert Inn Road, according to the Clark County Fire Department.

One person was evaluated by medical personnel, but declined to be taken to the hospital, the department said. No other injuries or deaths were reported.

CCFD said the fire was extinguished around 6 p.m.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.