2 killed in rollover crash on Summerlin Parkway

The 215 Beltway ramp to eastbound Summerlin Parkway is closed, the Nevada Highway Patrol tweeted shortly before 4 p.m. Thursday.

(Nevada Highway Patrol)

Two people are dead after a rollover crash Thursday afternoon on Summerlin Parkway near Anasazi Drive.

The Nevada Highway Patrol said in a tweet shortly before 4 p.m. that the crash involved one vehicle. The 215 Beltway ramp to eastbound Summerlin Parkway is closed, the tweet said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

