2 killed in southwest Las Vegas crash

The crash occurred near Blue Diamond Road and Hinson Street around 3:06 p.m., the Metropolitan Police Department said in a statement.

(RTC fast cameras)

Two people were killed in a crash in southwest Las Vegas on Wednesday afternoon.

The crash occurred near Blue Diamond Road and Hinson Street around 3:06 p.m., the Metropolitan Police Department said in a statement. One person was pronounced dead at the scene, and a “female passenger” was transported to University Medical Center, where she died.

Blue Diamond is shut down at Valley View Boulevard, police said. Avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Alexis Ford at aford@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0335. Follow @alexisdford on Twitter.