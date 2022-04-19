2 Las Vegas fires displace 21 people from their homes Tuesday

Fire damaged four units at an apartment complex in the 4500 block of Koval Lane early Tuesday. (Clark County Fire Department)

Las Vegas Fire Department responded to a fire in the 1300 block of Cherokee Lane, near Vegas and Rancho drives on Tuesday, April 19, 2022. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Two fires in the Las Vegas Valley displaced 21 people from their homes Tuesday morning.

Clark County Fire Department spokesman Billy Samuels said the first fire broke out at 5:20 a.m. at a fourplex at 4550 Koval Lane near East Harmon Avenue. Firefighters arrived and found fire coming from a second-floor apartment.

Firefighters extinguished the fire with some going to the roof to cut a hole leading into the attic. No one was injured.

Samuels said four apartments were damaged and 18 people were displaced by the blaze. They were being assisted by the American Red Cross.

A cause of the fire is under investigation.

The second fire started at 8:01 a.m. at a home in the 1300 block of Cherokee Lane, near Vegas and Rancho drives. Las Vegas Fire Department spokesman Tim Szymanski said a family that has lived in the home for 40-plus years reported a blaze in the backyard quickly spread to their home as heavy winds blew the flames upward.

“We received multiple calls that a house was on fire,” Szymanski said. “Winds probably pushed it up into the attic and it took us about 10 minutes to bring it under control.”

Three occupants of the home were displaced. They, too, were being assisted by the Red Cross. No one was injured.

