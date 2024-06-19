This slot influencer, a familiar face in Vegas, is teaming up with BetMGM

BetMGM will showcase the influencer in livestreams across social media channels, including his two popular YouTube channels.

Wynn’s plans to build a third tower on Strip still alive

YouTube streamer Brian Christopher plays on his new slot machine Brian Christopher's Pop'N Pays More, by slot manufacturer Gaming Arts, at the Plaza on Wednesday, July 6, 2022, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

MGM Resorts International’s internet gaming and sports betting arm is partnering with a leading slot-playing content creator.

Brian Christopher, a slot player with 1.8 million subscribers across multiple social media platforms, will become a brand ambassador for BetMGM, the sports betting and iGaming operator made up of a partnership with the land-based casino brand and London-based Entain Plc, according to a news release Wednesday.

BetMGM will showcase Christopher in livestreams across social media channels featuring its online casino platforms, as well as in future marketing campaigns.

Oliver Bartlett, BetMGM’s vice president of gaming product and content, said the Brian Christopher Slots channel has an influence that “extends far beyond captivating videos.”

“This partnership allows Brian to showcase his personality and enthusiasm for our industry while engaging interested players into BetMGM’s wide variety of casino games,” Bartlett said in a statement.

The partnership is focused on real money gaming and includes BetMGM livestreams across Christopher’s two YouTube channels, Facebook and Kick platforms and exclusive meet-and-greet experiences. The brands also plan to highlight responsible gaming tools with messages about setting limits and playing within a budget, according to the release.

“BetMGM is the ultimate real money gaming destination for us true slots lovers,” Christopher said in a statement. “Partnering with the King of Casinos means I get to bring the top platform with the newest and greatest games to the BCSlots universe. I cannot wait for our fans and players to see what we are building together.”

This isn’t Christopher’s first partnership with a gaming company with Las Vegas ties. He’s also partnered with downtown’s Plaza hotel-casino, where he has a smoke-free slot area named after him, and gaming manufacturer Gaming Arts, which created the Pop’N Pays More slot machine featuring his likeness.

Contact McKenna Ross at mross@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mckenna_ross_ on X.