Check out the Plaza’s ‘reimagined’ Main Street entrance

The Plaza renovated its property to include a new Pinkbox Doughnuts and Carousel Bar, among other changes.

The Carousel Bar is almost finished as part of a facade renovation at the Plaza hotel-casino in Las Vegas, Thursday, May 25, 2023. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Jonathan Jossel, CEO of The Plaza hotel-casino, speaks to the Review-Journal at the Carousel Bar at the Plaza hotel-casino in Las Vegas, Thursday, May 25, 2023. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Visitors to downtown Las Vegas have passed construction barriers outside the Plaza Hotel and Casino for nearly a year — but its leaders are ready to unveil the “reimagined” venues behind the walls.

Business and city leaders will join Plaza CEO Jonathan Jossel on Thursday for a ribbon-cutting that introduces the four renovation projects at the historic property in downtown Las Vegas, dubbed the Main Street Reimagination.

The property changed the entrance under its historic dome and lightbulbs to include a new cocktail space, the Carousel Bar; Pinkbox Doughnuts; Brian Christopher Slots at the Plaza, the first smoke-free gaming space in downtown; and an outdoor rooftop patio at Oscar’s Steakhouse.

The venues will all officially open to the public on Saturday, though several are already doing business in a soft opening phase.

Speakers are expected to begin at 11 a.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

McKenna Ross is a corps member with Report for America, a national service program that places journalists into local newsrooms. Contact her at mross@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mckenna_ross_ on Twitter.