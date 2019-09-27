2 missing Las Vegas boys may be in emotional distress, police say

Las Vegas police are asking the public to help locate two missing boys that may be in severe emotional distress and in need of medical treatment.

Calvin Giles, 15, left, and Julien Marcelin, 11 (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Las Vegas police are asking the public to help locate two missing boys who may be in severe emotional distress and in need of medical treatment.

Calvin Giles, 15, and Julien Marcelin, 11, both were last seen about 9 a.m. Wednesday in a residential neighborhood near the 4000 block of Haflinger Court, which is close to the intersection of East Flaming Drive and Cabana Drive.

Police said Calvin was last seen wearing a red shirt and blue jeans. Julien was last seen wearing an orange shirt, black shorts and black and red shoes.

Anyone with information about the boys’ location may call the Metropolitan Police Department at 702-828-2907 or email missingpersons@lvmpd.com.

