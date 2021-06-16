2-month-old died of asphyxia in unsafe conditions, coroner says

The Clark County coroner’s office has ruled an infant’s death in March was the result of unsafe sleeping conditions.

Eli Cortez was 2 months old when he died died of asphyxia due to an unsafe sleep environment on the morning of March 19, the coroner’s office said Wednesday. His death was ruled an accident.

Las Vegas police were called at 9 a.m. to the 7200 block of Whisper Heights Court, near North Cimarron and West Elkhorn roads, after a report of a dead body. The baby was officially pronounced dead at Summerlin Hospital Medical Center later that morning.

Las Vegas police could not immediately be reached Wednesday regarding any arrests in the case. Department spokesman Aden OcampoGomez previously had indicated to the Review-Journal that there were no immediate signs of abuse related to the child’s death.

