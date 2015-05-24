2 people wounded in east valley shooting

Two wounded people are expected to survive after an east valley shooting late Friday night, Las Vegas police said. Officers and medical personnel were called about 11:50 p.m. to the 2800 block of Cedar Ave., near the intersection of Eastern Avenue and U.S Highway 95.

Two wounded people were expected to survive after an east valley shooting late Friday night, Las Vegas police said.

Officers and medical personnel were called about 11:50 p.m. to the 2800 block of Cedar Avenue, near the intersection of Eastern Avenue and U.S Highway 95, Clark County Fire Department logs show.

The injured people were taken to an area hospital with injuries that didn’t appear to be life-threatening, Metro Lt. Will Huddler said.

A preliminary investigation showed the shooting might be gang-related, Huddler said.

More information on the victims was not immediately available. No arrests were announced late Friday.

