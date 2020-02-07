2-vehicle crash in western Las Vegas Valley injures 1

The crash between a Nissan Sentra and gray van occurred around 4:10 pm, according to Las Vegas police.

One person was injured in a two-vehicle crash Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, on North Rainbow Boulevard near West Washington Avenue in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Fire & Rescue)

One person was injured in a two-vehicle crash Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, on North Rainbow Boulevard near West Washington Avenue in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Fire & Rescue)

One person was injured in a two-vehicle crash Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, on North Rainbow Boulevard near West Washington Avenue in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Fire & Rescue)

One person was injured in a two-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon in the western Las Vegas Valley.

The crash between a Nissan Sentra and gray van occurred around 4:10 pm. on North Rainbow Boulevard and Lost Dutchman Drive, north of West Washington Avenue, according to Las Vegas police spokesman Aden OcampoGomez.

The victim was taken to Summerlin Hospital, OcampoGomez said.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.