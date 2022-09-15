76°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
jeff_german
Local Las Vegas

2-year-old pulled from Las Vegas pool has died, officials say

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 15, 2022 - 8:56 am
 
Clark County coroner’s office (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Clark County coroner’s office (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

A 2-year-old girl died after she was found unconscious in a Las Vegas pool, the Clark County coroner’s office confirmed Wednesday.

Tasia Aakiilya Carter died Aug. 27 at Summerlin Hospital Medical Center, according to the coroner’s office. Her official cause and manner of death had not been determined as of Thursday morning.

A report from the Department of Family Services said the girl was found unconscious in a pool on Aug. 24 at a Las Vegas home and taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Las Vegas police were called at 7:22 p.m. on Aug. 24 to the 6300 block of Explorer Drive, near West Harmon Avenue and South Torrey Pines Drive, for a report of an injured person, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police Department.

Police declined to provide further information, citing an open investigation.

Carter’s family had a history of abuse and neglect allegations with Child Protective Services dating back to 2014, when the family was placed on formal supervision by the agency.

In April 2021 a second allegation of abuse and neglect was made, but Child Protective Services could not locate the family and the case was closed.

Family Services “conducted diligent search efforts to locate the family, including accessing relevant human services databases,” the report from the department. “Due to unsuccessful attempts to make contact with the family and insufficient information available to support the allegations, the allegations were unsubstantiated, and the case closed.”

A third allegation of abuse and neglect was made on Aug. 18, a week before Carter was found in the pool. That investigation remained opened Thursday.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Monsoon season boosts Lake Mead, but what’s ahead?
Monsoon season boosts Lake Mead, but what’s ahead?
2
Nellis officer accused of raping, grooming minor victim, police say
Nellis officer accused of raping, grooming minor victim, police say
3
CARTOONS: How to get a man’s attention
CARTOONS: How to get a man’s attention
4
911 call to police from Robert Telles’ wife: ‘My husband is going crazy’
911 call to police from Robert Telles’ wife: ‘My husband is going crazy’
5
Nevada’s drug classification for cannabis ruled unconstitutional
Nevada’s drug classification for cannabis ruled unconstitutional
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
A section of Brazilian duo Bicicleta Sem Freio’s street art creation near Seventh and Fr ...
Stroll among Life is Beautiful murals — PHOTOS
By Natalie Burt Special to the / RJ

Mural admirers don’t need a defined path to get the most from a near decade of creativity left behind by the annual Life is Beautiful music festival in downtown Las Vegas.