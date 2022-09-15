2-year-old pulled from Las Vegas pool has died, officials say

A report from the Department of Family Services said the girl was found unconscious in a pool on Aug. 24 at a Las Vegas home.

A 2-year-old girl died after she was found unconscious in a Las Vegas pool, the Clark County coroner’s office confirmed Wednesday.

Tasia Aakiilya Carter died Aug. 27 at Summerlin Hospital Medical Center, according to the coroner’s office. Her official cause and manner of death had not been determined as of Thursday morning.

A report from the Department of Family Services said the girl was found unconscious in a pool on Aug. 24 at a Las Vegas home and taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Las Vegas police were called at 7:22 p.m. on Aug. 24 to the 6300 block of Explorer Drive, near West Harmon Avenue and South Torrey Pines Drive, for a report of an injured person, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police Department.

Police declined to provide further information, citing an open investigation.

Carter’s family had a history of abuse and neglect allegations with Child Protective Services dating back to 2014, when the family was placed on formal supervision by the agency.

In April 2021 a second allegation of abuse and neglect was made, but Child Protective Services could not locate the family and the case was closed.

Family Services “conducted diligent search efforts to locate the family, including accessing relevant human services databases,” the report from the department. “Due to unsuccessful attempts to make contact with the family and insufficient information available to support the allegations, the allegations were unsubstantiated, and the case closed.”

A third allegation of abuse and neglect was made on Aug. 18, a week before Carter was found in the pool. That investigation remained opened Thursday.

