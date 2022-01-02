42°F
2022’s first Las Vegas baby born not a second too soon

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 1, 2022 - 4:51 pm
 
Lewis Decker (Valley Health System)
Lewis Decker (Valley Health System)

He waited until the stroke of midnight to make his appearance as the first baby of the new year in Las Vegas.

Decker Lewis was born at 12:00 a.m. Saturday at Summerlin Hospital Medical Center, according to a Valley Health System representative.

Decker weighed 8 pounds, 1 ounce and measured 19.5 inches.

His parents, Katelin and Brandon Lewis, said they are looking forward to introducing the boy to his big sister, Navy.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

