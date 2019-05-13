26 displaced by fire at apartment complex in central Las Vegas

Eight adults and 18 children were forced to stay elsewhere after the fire Monday morning at the apartment complex on Pennwood Avenue near Arville Street, according to the Clark County Fire Department.

Firefighters respond to a two-alarm fire Monday morning, May 13, 2019 at an apartment building on Pennwood Avenue near Arville Street. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Vegas88s

Firefighters respond to a two-alarm fire Monday morning, May 13, 2019 at an apartment building on Pennwood Avenue near Arville Street. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Vegas88s

More than two dozen people were displaced from their homes Monday morning after an apartment fire in the central valley, firefighters said.

Eight adults and 18 children were forced to stay elsewhere after the fire at an apartment complex at 4485 Pennwood Ave., near Arville Street, a Clark County Fire Department release said.

Crews received reports about 11:05 a.m. of a fire at the complex, the release said. Arriving firefighters saw heavy smoke and flames from an upstairs apartment and requested additional resources, including those from Las Vegas Fire Department.

The fire was extinguished as of 12:15 p.m., Las Vegas Fire Department spokesman Tim Szymanski said. County firefighters were taking the lead in the fire investigation.

The fire didn’t extend to other apartments, although smoke damaged an adjacent apartment and water from firefighting efforts damaged the below apartment.

The cause was under investigation. Damage hadn’t yet been estimated.

2nd ALARM FIRE: @LasVegasFD assisting @ClarkCountyFD with an apt bldg fire on Pennwood Ave at Arvville St. E5,6,106, T6 is assisting. #PIO1NEWS — Las Vegas FireRescue (@LasVegasFD) May 13, 2019

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter. Review-Journal staff writer Mike Shoro contributed to this report.