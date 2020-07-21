3 adults, 2 cats displaced in western Las Vegas fire

The fire started in an air conditioning unit on the side of the home and ran up the inside wall.

Damage is seen from a fire that started outside a home on the 8600 block of Catalonia Drive in Las Vegas. (Carrie Roper/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Three adults and two cats were displaced after a fire Monday afternoon in the western Las Vegas Valley.

Crews were called at 2:50 p.m. to the home on the 8600 block of Catalina Drive, near West Desert Inn Road and South Durango Drive, according to the Las Vegas Fire Department Twitter account.

The fire started in an air conditioning unit on the side of the home and ran up the inside wall.

No injuries were reported. The Red Cross is assisting those displaced.

