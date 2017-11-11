3 hospitalized after 2-vehicle crash in southwest Las Vegas

Three people were hospitalized early Saturday morning after a two-vehicle crash in the southwest valley.

Officers responded about 1:40 a.m. to the crash near East Tropicana Avenue and South Sandhill Road, according to Metro traffic logs. Las Vegas Review-Journal

At least one of the people suffered critical injuries, said Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Patricia Cervantes.

Three people were taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center.

Cervantes did not know the ages or genders of the people involved in the wreck, and did not have updates on their conditions as of 8:15 a.m.

Police were clearing the scene just after 8 a.m., she said.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

