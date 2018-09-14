3 injured after wrong-way crash near Airport Connector

Three people were hospitalized early Friday morning after a head-on crash near the Airport Connector.

Las Vegas police block off Paradise Road just south of Tropicana Avenue while they investigate an injury crash early Friday morning, Sept. 14, 2018. (Max Michor/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Just after 2 a.m. a vehicle traveling the wrong way on Paradise Road just south of Tropicana Avenue crashed into another vehicle, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Jason Johansson said.

The driver of the wrong-way vehicle was hospitalized, as were the driver and passenger in the second vehicle, Johansson said. All three are expected to survive.

At 3 a.m. Friday officers from the Metropolitan Police Department blocked off all but two lanes of Paradise at Gus Giuffre Road. The Regional Transportation Commission reported that all but one lane had reopened at 5 a.m.

