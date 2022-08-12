3-year-old boy run over by SUV, dies at Las Vegas hospital

A 3-year-old boy died Thursday night after he was run over by an SUV in east Las Vegas.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

At about 5:20 p.m., the driver of a 2022 Toyota Highlander had just dropped off passengers at a residence on the 500 block of Roxella Lane, near east Bonanza Road and Page Street, according to the Metropolitan Police Department. The driver, a 36-year-old man, began to make and U-turn when the boy ran toward the vehicle and was struck and then run over by the left front tire.

The boy’s family took him to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center where he later died.

Impairment was not suspect in the crash.