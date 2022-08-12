83°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Local Las Vegas

3-year-old boy run over by SUV, dies at Las Vegas hospital

Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 11, 2022 - 10:46 pm
 
Updated August 11, 2022 - 10:49 pm
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A 3-year-old boy died Thursday night after he was run over by an SUV in east Las Vegas.

At about 5:20 p.m., the driver of a 2022 Toyota Highlander had just dropped off passengers at a residence on the 500 block of Roxella Lane, near east Bonanza Road and Page Street, according to the Metropolitan Police Department. The driver, a 36-year-old man, began to make and U-turn when the boy ran toward the vehicle and was struck and then run over by the left front tire.

The boy’s family took him to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center where he later died.

Impairment was not suspect in the crash.

MOST READ
1
‘Very out of character’: Witness saw pit bull dragging woman by neck in fatal mauling
‘Very out of character’: Witness saw pit bull dragging woman by neck in fatal mauling
2
Video shows Marshawn Lynch arrested on suspicion of DUI
Video shows Marshawn Lynch arrested on suspicion of DUI
3
Arrest made in Strip crash that left 1 dead
Arrest made in Strip crash that left 1 dead
4
Golden Knights goaltender expected to miss 2022-23 season
Golden Knights goaltender expected to miss 2022-23 season
5
CARTOONS: So this is why Biden doesn’t think there’s a recession
CARTOONS: So this is why Biden doesn’t think there’s a recession
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST