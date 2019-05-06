4 hit while giving aid at crash in northeast Las Vegas

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Two crashes in a northeast valley intersection sent four people to the hospital early Monday.

The second crash involved four pedestrians who were giving aid to occupants involved in the first crash, police said.

At 1:50 a.m., a Ford pickup truck and two other vehicles collided at Cheyenne Avenue and Lamb Boulevard, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon.

The pickup left the scene, but was located a short distance away, he said.

One motorist was transported to a hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

At 2:52 a.m., a four-door Toyota hit four pedestrians who were in the road providing aid to occupants of vehicles in the first crash.

Three pedestrians were transported to the hospital, Gordon said. Their injuries were not life-threatening.

The intersection was expected to reopen about 6 a.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.