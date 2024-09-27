102°F
45 from Nevada deploying to help in Hurricane Helene aftermath

Helene leaves heavy damage to Southeast U.S.
About 45 members of Nevada Task Force-1 are briefed about their mission on Friday, Sept. 27, 2024, before they leave Clark County for the Atlanta area to help residents recover from Hurricane Helene. (Clark County Fire Department)
Loaded trucks prepare for departure from Clark County for the Atlanta area in the wake of Hurricane Helene. (Clark County Fire Department)
Two of the K-9s and their handlers that are on their way Friday, Sept. 27, 2024, to the Atlanta area to assist in recovery after Hurricane Helene. (Clark County Fire Department)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 27, 2024 - 4:40 pm
 

About 45 Southern Nevadans are headed to assist with recovery efforts in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene.

Nevada Task Force-1 is one of 28 Federal Emergency Management Administration teams that have been activated to assist efforts in the storm area. The team left Las Vegas about noon Friday.

At least 40 people were killed overnight after Helene came ashore late Thursday east of Tallahassee, Florida, and ripped through several states.

“Currently they have been assigned to report to Atlanta, but this can change,” Clark County Deputy Fire Chief Billy Samuels said in an email. “The anticipated travel time is approximately 30 hours. Typically, these missions are for 14 days, but can be shorter or longer depending upon the need of the communities and the incident.”

The capabilities of the team consists of search, recovery, rescue, heavy rigging, water operations, rescue K-9s, intelligence gathering and whatever else the community needs, Samuels said.

Team members come from the Clark County Fire Department, Las Vegas Fire Department, North Las Vegas Fire Department, Boulder City Fire Department, and Henderson Fire Department, but the team also includes private civilians.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

