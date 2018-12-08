5 Las Vegas post offices open Sundays for holiday shipping

Five Las Vegas post offices will offer holiday retail hours Sunday and Dec. 16 to make holiday shipping more convenient.

(Getty Images)

Santa’s not the only one putting in the hours to deliver presents this holiday season.

Five Las Vegas post offices will offer holiday retail hours Sunday and Dec. 16 to make holiday shipping more convenient.

The U.S. Postal Service expects to see a record year for parcel delivery, according to spokesperson David Rupert. About 900 million packages are expected to be delivered nation-wide between Thanksgiving and New Year’s Day, the Postal Services’ peak season.

Holiday shipping

The two weeks before Christmas are the Postal Services’ busiest time of the season; this year, it expects to deliver 400 million packages in that time. Nearly 3 billion pieces of first-class mail — including greeting cards — are expected to be delivered between Dec. 17 and 23.

“We just want to make (shipping) as convenient as possible for people, especially in Las Vegas, where everybody has a different schedule,” Rupert said.

Despite an influx of shipping during the holidays, the Postal Service’s financial condition has taken a hit in recent years as consumers turn toward digital correspondence. It had a net loss of $69 billion between 2007 and 2018 and is expected to lose tens of billions of dollars over the next decade. According to a Dec. 4 report from the federal Task Force on the United States Postal System, the Postal Service lost $3.9 billion in fiscal year 2018.

Looming deadlines

According to the Postal Services’s website, Dec. 20 is the suggested deadline for priority mail and first-class mail and packages, and Dec. 22 is the deadline for priority mail express.

Rupert said the Postal Services also offers self-serve kiosks — some of which are open 24-hours — and pay-at-home options that can help customers avoid long lines.

“We’re trying to be as accommodating as possible,” Rupert said. “We encourage everyone to mail early and mail often.”

Contact Bailey Schulz at bschulz@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0233. Follow @bailey_schulz on Twitter.