Local Las Vegas

5-vehicle Spring Valley crash kills 1

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 3, 2023 - 11:14 pm
 
Updated December 4, 2023 - 6:18 am
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A five-vehicle crash in Spring Valley on Sunday night left one person dead.

The crash occurred around 7:15 p.m. near Rainbow Boulevard and Spring Valley Parkway. Two people were taken to a hospital where one died, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Charles Jenkins.

The other person’s condition was serious but not life-threatening, Jenkins said, and impairment was not believed to be a factor in the crash.

A 2015 Chevrolet Impala was northbound on Rainbow approaching the intersection of Spring Valley in the right-most travel lane at a high rate of speed, according to a Metro news release. A 2014 Toyota Corolla, 2016 Toyota Corolla, 2014 Jeep Patriot, and 2011 Toyota Siena were stopped on Rainbow Boulevard in the right-most travel lane at a red traffic signal at the intersection of Spring Valley.

The driver of the Chevrolet failed to stop and hit the rear of the 2014 Toyota Corolla, causing the chain-reaction crash.

It is the 142nd traffic-related fatality in Metro’s jurisdiction this year. The crash remains under investigation.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com.

THE LATEST
Motorcyclist hospitalized after crash with truck
By / RJ

A motorcyclist is left with ciritical injury after a crash Saturday morning, according to Police. The Las Vegas Metro Police Department reports the crash involving a Nissan Frotier truck and a Yamaha morotcycle happened just before noon, on East Flamingo Road and McLeod Drive.

