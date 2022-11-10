6-day-old baby dies; unsafe sleep conditions suspected

A report from the Department of Family Services said authorities had concerns about the child’s sleep environment.

Authorities suspect unsafe sleep conditions led to the death of a 6-day-old baby in Las Vegas last week.

Lotti Newkirt died Saturday at Summerlin Hospital Medical Center, according to the Clark County coroner’s office. She was born Oct. 30.

The coroner’s office had not ruled on her cause and manner of death as of Thursday morning.

A report from the Department of Family Services said authorities had concerns about the child’s sleep environment.

She was found unresponsive in a Las Vegas home and taken to the hospital, according to the report. Her family had no prior history with Child Protective Services.

Las Vegas police did not immediately comment on the case, citing an open investigation.

