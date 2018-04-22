6 people displaced after apartment fire in northeast Las Vegas

Six people were displaced from a northeast valley apartment after fire engulfed their kitchen and living room, Clark County fire officials said. Smoke inhalation also sent one person to the hospital.

Clark County Fire Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Six people were displaced from their northeast valley apartment after fire engulfed their kitchen and living room, according to the Clark County Fire Department.

At around 2 p.m., 24 firefighters responded to Terravita Apartments near the intersection of Las Vegas Boulevard North and Nellis Boulevard and found one occupant outside the second-floor apartment, overcome with smoke and in need of immediate emergency care, Fire Chief Greg Cassell said.

The patient was stabilized by paramedics and taken to the hospital for further treatment, he said.

The American Red Cross was called to assist the six occupants displaced from their apartment.

The fire was “quickly controlled,” and no other apartments were affected, he said. The cause of the fire and damage estimates are still being determined, Cassell said.

North Las Vegas and Las Vegas fire departments also responded to the fire.

Contact Briana Erickson at berickson@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5244. Follow @brianarerick on Twitter.

Terravita Apartments, Las Vegas