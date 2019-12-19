6 stellar gifts for the Las Vegas lover on your list

These Las Vegas-centric gifts will be a holiday hit with visitors and locals alike.

Photo by Elizabeth Page Brumley/Illustration by Severiano del Castillo Galvãn/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Lady Gaga fans who can’t make it to Haus of Gaga at Park MGM can look like they did with collections from the singer’s Haus Laboratories beauty brand. (Haus of Gaga)

The Vegas hockey fan on your list can commemorate the regular season with this complete set of game-day matchup pucks. (Vegas Team Store)

Andrew Hudson’s “PhotoSecrets: Las Vegas” points out the best angle and time of day for photographing local landmarks from the Strip to Red Rock Canyon and beyond.

The Mob Museum Cinn-City Moonshine, infused with the flavors of the holiday season, is house-made in a 60-gallon, copper-pot still inside the museum’s distillery. (The Mob Museum)

A water feature near the 14th hole is shown at Wynn Golf Club on Tuesday, July 30, 2019, in Las Vegas. The newly designed 18-hole course by Tom Fazio debuts on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Whether they end up in a stocking or under a tree, every collection of gifts could use a little Las Vegas in it.

A new spin on it

The best gifts work on multiple levels, like the original works of spin art created onstage during each Blue Man Group show. They’re perfect for fans of art, the Strip headliners or anyone who needs a pick-me-up whenever they’re feeling … wait for it … blue. $50; Blue Man Store inside Luxor

Go Gaga

Lady Gaga fans who can’t make it to Haus of Gaga at Park MGM can look like they did with collections from the singer’s Haus Laboratories beauty brand. Each bundle includes shimmer powder, lip liner, lip gloss and a reusable clutch. $49; hauslabs.com

Angling for a photo

Andrew Hudson’s “PhotoSecrets: Las Vegas” points out the best angle and time of day for photographing local landmarks from the Strip to Red Rock Canyon and beyond. Not only will it help friends and family members improve their photography skills, the book could buy you a few hours of peace and quiet whenever they visit. $19.95; photosecrets.com

Great greens

What do you get for the Las Vegas golfer who has everything? If your pockets are deep enough, a round at the Wynn Golf Club. The newly renovated 18-hole course, once again overseen by architect Tom Fazio, reopened in October. $550; 702-770-4653

Shine on

Moonshine. It’s not just for Prohibition anymore. The Mob Museum Cinn-City Moonshine, infused with the flavors of the holiday season, is house-made in a 60-gallon, copper-pot still inside the museum’s distillery. The 100 percent corn mash is available in 50ml, 375ml and 750ml sizes. $7.95- $23.95; The Underground at The Mob Museum, mobmuseum.org

The puck stops here

Only those knuckleheads up in San Jose like to think about the way the Golden Knights’ 2018-19 season came to an end. (#NotAMajor) But the Vegas hockey fan on your list can commemorate the regular season with this complete set of game-day matchup pucks, along with a plaque on which to display them. $599; vegasteamstore.com