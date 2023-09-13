82°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Local Las Vegas

6 students, 2 adults injured in crash involving CCSD bus, pickup

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 12, 2023 - 10:21 pm
 
Updated September 12, 2023 - 10:22 pm
A CCSD school bus. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A CCSD school bus. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Six students and two adults were hospitalized with minor injuries Tuesday night after a crash involving a Clark County School District bus.

The crash occurred around 6:45 p.m. on Eastern Avenue at Cedar Avenue, near Bonanza Road.

A school bus was heading north on Eastern when a pickup truck made an abrupt lane change causing the truck to crash into the bus, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Charles Jenkins.

He said both vehicles sustained minor damage.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on X.

MOST READ
1
15 Nevada Albertsons to be sold if merger with Smith’s parent company is approved
15 Nevada Albertsons to be sold if merger with Smith’s parent company is approved
2
‘Losing money every minute’: MGM, FBI look into possibility of cyberattack
‘Losing money every minute’: MGM, FBI look into possibility of cyberattack
3
CCSD declares impasse in contract negotiations with teachers union
CCSD declares impasse in contract negotiations with teachers union
4
MGM Resorts nationwide work to recover from cybersecurity issue
MGM Resorts nationwide work to recover from cybersecurity issue
5
2 Henderson office buildings to be redeveloped into retail center
2 Henderson office buildings to be redeveloped into retail center
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
Tuesday’s high school scores, top performances
Tuesday’s high school scores, top performances
COMMENTARY: Writers strike adds to humorous campaign
COMMENTARY: Writers strike adds to humorous campaign
LETTER: If you want to clean house at the school district, then…
LETTER: If you want to clean house at the school district, then…
LETTER: Criminal uses stolen money to do this
LETTER: Criminal uses stolen money to do this
LETTER: The rioters who don’t go to jail
LETTER: The rioters who don’t go to jail
CARTOONS: Why won’t they just let this die?
CARTOONS: Why won’t they just let this die?