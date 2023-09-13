6 students, 2 adults injured in crash involving CCSD bus, pickup

Eight people were hospitalized with minor injuries Tuesday night after a crash involving a Clark County School District bus.

A CCSD school bus. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Six students and two adults were hospitalized with minor injuries Tuesday night after a crash involving a Clark County School District bus.

The crash occurred around 6:45 p.m. on Eastern Avenue at Cedar Avenue, near Bonanza Road.

A school bus was heading north on Eastern when a pickup truck made an abrupt lane change causing the truck to crash into the bus, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Charles Jenkins.

He said both vehicles sustained minor damage.

