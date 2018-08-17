Local Las Vegas

6 ways that Southern Nevadans can beat the heat

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 16, 2018 - 5:41 pm
 

Obviously, the easiest way to keep cool during a Las Vegas summer is to never, ever leave your house.

That’s great if you don’t mind four- and five-digit electric bills. Or the possibility of turning your home into a warm weather version of “The Shining.”

Now that autumn is just around the corner, though, going outside soon won’t seem like such a chore. With that in mind, here’s a look at some activities that will help you beat the heat while leaving the hermit life behind — hopefully before you find out if all work and no play really does make Jack a dull boy.

Make a splash at the movies

It’s always cool at the multiplex, but theater managers tend to be sticklers for that whole “no shoes, no shirt, no service” thing.

Thankfully, that’s not a problem at Las Vegas’ various dive-in movie series.

Catch “Baby Driver” (Monday), “Pulp Fiction” (Aug. 27) and “Transformers” (Sept. 3) on the 65-foot digital marquee while swimming or lying by the Boulevard Pool at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas.

The Rio is hosting poolside screenings of “Cars 3” (Aug. 24), “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales” (Sept. 14), “Black Panther” (Sept. 28) and “Thor: Ragnarok” (Sept. 29).

And you can take a dip while watching “The Lost World: Jurassic Park” (Aug. 18) and “Cast Away” (Aug. 25) at The Porch at Hooters Hotel.

The Cosmopolitan: Movies start at 7:30 p.m.; admission is $5. The Rio: Movies start at sundown; admission is free. Hooters Hotel: Movies start at 7:30 p.m.; admission is free.

Hit the ice

How did we ever get through summers without hockey? You know, during the 113 summers before Las Vegas had hockey?

Try spending some of the hours until the Golden Knights’ Sept. 16 preseason opener inside City National Arena.

Get out of the sun and grab some gear at the Arsenal team store now that there’s no longer an hourlong wait just to get inside. As long as you’re there, chip in to help team owner Bill Foley pay for William Karlsson’s new $5.25 million contract by dining at his MacKenzie River Pizza.

The real attraction, though: the two ice rinks, where the air temperature is 60 degrees. Watch youth practices or league games or, heck, read a book if you want. It’s 60 degrees!

If you really want to cool off, strap on some blades and participate in the daily public skate sessions or Cosmic Skate on Friday and Saturday nights. If you should happen to fall, the ice is kept at either 21 or 23 degrees depending on the rink. So stay down awhile until you collect yourself.

City National Arena, 1550 S. Pavilion Center Drive. Public skate times vary. Cosmic Skate is open to everyone 7:30-9:45 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and those 21 and older 10 p.m.-midnight Fridays and Saturdays. $12 fee for adults includes skate rental. (citynationalarenavegas.com)

Chill out

If the skating rink doesn’t sound like it offers enough direct contact with the ice, Minus5 certainly will. Everything — the walls, the seats, the glasses — inside the lounges at The Venetian and Mandalay Bay is made of frozen water.

The bars serve a variety of cocktails and mocktails, and as the name implies, the rooms are chilled to minus-5 degrees Celsius. (That’s 23 degrees for us ’mericans.)

Gloves, coats and, depending on the package, hats and faux furs are provided. Although that kind of defeats the purpose of beating the heat.

Minus5 Ice Experience packages cost $17-$75. (Venetian: 702-293-3388; Mandalay Bay: 702-740-5800; minus5experience.com)

Head for the mountain

Get outdoors. Smell the fresh air. Picnic, camp, climb, ride horses and/or hike some of the more than 60 miles of maintained trails at Mount Charleston.

Or, if you’re not quite there yet, go off-roading or take a scenic drive.

Whatever you choose, you can relax knowing that the average high temperature in August is 78 degrees, while the average low is around 51. In September, those numbers drop to 72 and 44.

Let it snow

You could wait and head back to Mount Charleston this winter to see snow. Or you could do that at Qua Baths and Spa at Caesars Palace any day of the week.

In addition to the fitness center, the hotel’s Roman Ritual Pass includes access to three Roman Baths (including a cold one), a sauna, tea lounge and the Arctic Ice Room, a 55-degree wonderland complete with falling snow and an ice fountain that dispenses shaved ice chips.

Caesars Palace fitness passport is $55 for locals Mondays-Fridays, $65 on weekends. (866-782-0655; caesars.com)

Sample the weather underground

Every summer, Las Vegas is one of the hottest places on Earth. A great way to escape that heat? Going beneath the earth.

The Techatticup Mine was active from 1861 to 1942 and was the richest gold mine in Southern Nevada. Visitors can explore the remnants and see the quartz veins where the gold and silver ran.

You might learn something, and you certainly won’t sweat. The inside of the mine never gets above 68 degrees.

Eldorado Canyon Mine Tours, 16880 State Route 165 in Nelson. Tours depart at 9 a.m., noon and 2 p.m. Admission is $15 for adults, $12 for ages 5-12. Reservations required. (702-291-0026; eldoradocanyonminetours.com)

The Review-Journal is owned by the family of Las Vegas Sands Corp. Chairman and CEO Sheldon Adelson. Las Vegas Sands operates The Venetian.

Contact Christopher Lawrence at clawrence@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-4567. Follow @life_onthecouch on Twitter.

ad-high_impact_4
Local
Metro Asst. Sheriff Brett Zimmerman on Aug. 8 officer-involved shooting
Metropolitan Police Department Assistant Sheriff Brett Zimmerman met with media Monday to discuss the details of the 14th officer-involved shooting of the year. (Madelyn Reese/ Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Matt Kelly Elementary School hosted its third annual Back-to-School Red Carpet Program
Matt Kelly Elementary School hosted its third annual Back-to-School Red Carpet Program where community and business leaders joined to welcome students back with an inspirational welcome. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye
Star Trek fans on show’s enduring popularity
Star Trek fans at the Star Trek Convention 2018 talk about why they think the show has stayed popular across the years Thursday, August 2, 2018. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
Nonprofit provides clothing for homeless
Sydney Grover of Can You Spare A Story?, talks about how she founded the non-profit organization. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Family remembers deceased mother
Family members of Adriann Gallegos remember her. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
Camp Broadway teaches kids how to sing and dance
The Smith Center's seventh annual Camp Broadway musical theater program gives 150 kids ages 6-17 an opportunity to learn musical theater skills from industry professionals over a five-day period. Marcus Villagran/ Las Vegas Review-Journal @brokejournalist
Restoring classic Corvettes to perfection
Members of the National Corvette Restorers Society Convention talk about what it takes to earn the NCRS Top Flight Award for a restored Corvette at South Point in Las Vegas on Tuesday July 17, 2018. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
Watch Ruthless! at Las Vegas Little Theatre
The musical Ruthless! will be playing at Las Vegas Little Theatre from July 13-29. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
Cadaver art and sword swallowing at The Dark Arts Market
Curator Erin Emrie talks about her inspiration for The Dark Arts Market at Cornish Pasty Co. in Las Vegas Tuesday, July 10, 2018. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
'NO H8' Campaign comes to Las Vegas
Hundreds of locals participate in the NO H8 campaign founded by Adam Bouska and Jeff Parshley as a response to Proposition 8, a California ban on same-sex marriage. The campaign has since evolved to represent equal treatment for all. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
What to expect at Station Casinos' Fourth of July celebration
Station Casinos' is hosting its annual 4th of July celebration with Fireworks by Grucci. Fireworks scheduled to go off on Wednesday, July 4 around 9 p.m. at Green Valley Ranch Resort, Red Rock Resort, Fiesta Rancho and Texas Station. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
Star Wars and Golden Knights mashup at downtown art shop
Star Wars and Vegas Golden Knights fans attend the Boba Fett Golden Knight Paint Class at The Bubblegum Gallery in Las Vegas, Friday, June 29, 2018. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
Tourists and locals enjoy Independence Day fireworks at Caesars Palace
Hundreds of tourists and locals gaze at the Independence Day fireworks show at Caesars Palace on Saturday, June 30, 2018. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
Clark County recount votes in commission’s District E primary
Clark County staff begin the recount requested by candidate Marco Hernandez in the democratic primary for the County Commission's District E seat on Tuesday, June 26, 2018. (Marcus Villagran/Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
Long-running local hip hop producer wants Vegas rappers to shine
Las Vegas Hip Hop producer and co-owner of Digital Insight Recording Studios Tiger Stylz reflects on 30 years of music production in the city. (Marcus Villagran/Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
"Pawn Stars" fans visit Richard Harrison's memorial at Gold & Silver Pawn
"Pawn Stars" fans from around the world visit the Gold & Silver Pawn Shop in Las Vegas following the passing of Richard "Old Man" Harrison on Monday, June 25, 2018. (Marcus Villagran/Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
Construction for new 51s ballpark underway
New home of the Las Vegas 51s is planned to be finished by March 2019 in Summerlin according to team president Don Logan. (Marcus Villagran/Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
Entertainment
Five must-see bands at Psycho Las Vegas 2018
Five must-see bands at Psycho Las Vegas 2018
Zuma's Ice Cube Carving Is Satisfying To Watch
Zuma's Ice Cube Carving Is Satisfying To Watch (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Therapy In Downtown Las Vegas Serves Cast Iron S'mores
Therapy In Downtown Las Vegas Serves Cast Iron S'mores. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
New Brunch Spot The Stove Makes Unicorn Hot Chocolate And Bananas Foster Pancakes
New Brunch Spot The Stove Makes Unicorn Hot Chocolate And Bananas Foster Pancakes. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Octopus On The Las Vegas Strip Predicted The Winner Of The World Cup
The Octopus On The Las Vegas Strip Predicted The Winner Of The World Cup. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-journal)
TLC by the Numbers
Watch Ruthless! at Las Vegas Little Theatre
The musical Ruthless! will be playing at Las Vegas Little Theatre from July 13-29. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
How to feel like a kid again in Las Vegas
How to feel like a kid again in Las Vegas
People Lined Up For Over 5 Hours For Build-a-bear's "Pay Your Age" Promotion At Galleria Mall
People Lined Up For Over 5 Hours For Build-a-bear's "Pay Your Age" Promotion At Galleria Mall. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Cadaver art and sword swallowing at The Dark Arts Market
Curator Erin Emrie talks about her inspiration for The Dark Arts Market at Cornish Pasty Co. in Las Vegas Tuesday, July 10, 2018. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
Over 40,000 People Attend The 4th Of July Parade In Summerlin In Las Vegas
Over 40,000 People Attend The 4th Of July Parade In Summerlin In Las Vegas. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
What to expect at Station Casinos' Fourth of July celebration
Station Casinos' is hosting its annual 4th of July celebration with Fireworks by Grucci. Fireworks scheduled to go off on Wednesday, July 4 around 9 p.m. at Green Valley Ranch Resort, Red Rock Resort, Fiesta Rancho and Texas Station. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
Pawn Stars' Richard Harrison honored at memorial service
A memorial service was conducted for Richard "Old Man" Harrison at Palm Mortuary in Las Vegas on Sunday, July 1, 2018. (Marcus Villagran/Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
Tourists and locals enjoy Independence Day fireworks at Caesars Palace
Hundreds of tourists and locals gaze at the Independence Day fireworks show at Caesars Palace on Saturday, June 30, 2018. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
5 must-see bands at Warped Tour 2018
Five must-see bands at Warped Tour 2018
This Banana Split In Las Vegas Is Made With Fire And Liquid Nitrogen Right At Your Table.
This Banana Split In Las Vegas Is Made With Fire And Liquid Nitrogen Right At Your Table. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Pixar Pier At Disneyland Is Open With New Food And A New Roller Coaster
Pixar Pier At Disneyland Is Open With New Food And A New Roller Coaster (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Here's What It's Like To Ride The New Incredicoaster At Disneyland
Here's What It's Like To Ride The New Incredicoaster At Disneyland (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
"Pawn Stars" fans visit Richard Harrison's memorial at Gold & Silver Pawn
"Pawn Stars" fans from around the world visit the Gold & Silver Pawn Shop in Las Vegas following the passing of Richard "Old Man" Harrison on Monday, June 25, 2018. (Marcus Villagran/Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
Get a sneak peek at Palace Station's newest renovations
Station Casinos spokesperson Lori Nelson gives a first look at what Palace Station's $192 million renovation will bring. Some areas will begin opening to the public next week according to Nelson. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
You Can Only Get The 11-pound 8-person Burger In Las Vegas
You Can Only Get The 11-pound 8-person Burger In Las Vegas (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Paul McCartney is worth over $1 billion
Sir Paul McCartney is one of the most celebrated and accomplished musicians in history. He just turned 76 on June 18. McCartney grew to international fame with the Beatles and went on to become a wildly successful solo musician. Paul McCartney’s net worth is estimated at $1.2 billion, according to Celebrity Net Worth. In 2017, McCartney landed the No. 13 spot on Forbes’ list of the world’s highest-paid musicians, earning $54 million for the year. On Thursday, June 20, McCartney will release a double A-side single featuring two new songs, "I Don't Know" and "Come On to Me." McCartney has yet to announce a title of his new album or when it will be released. Th album is expected to be released before he headlines the Austin City Limits Music fest in October.
Bellagio's New Conservatory Brings Italian Summer To Las Vegas
Bellagio's New Conservatory Brings Italian Summer To Las Vegas (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Kari Curletto of Las Vegas put over 500 hours into making her toilet paper wedding dress. (Courtesy Kari Curletto)
Kari Curletto of Las Vegas put over 500 hours into making her toilet paper wedding dress. (Courtesy Kari Curletto)
The Real Crepe In Las Vegas Serves Authentic Crepes In The Style Of Brittany, France
The Real Crepe In Las Vegas Serves Authentic Crepes In The Style Of Brittany, France. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-journal)
New Marilyn Musical Brings Screen Icons Life To Strip
Paris Las Vegas hosts musical bio featuring new, old tunes. (Carol Cling Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Vegas' hottest concerts of the summer
Vegas' hottest concerts of the summer
We Taste-tested The Best Doughnut Shops In Las Vegas
We Taste-tested The Best Doughnut Shops In Las Vegas. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
5 must-see bands at Punk Rock Bowling 2018
5 must-see bands at Punk Rock Bowling 2018
Gabi Coffee & Bakery Is Like A Korean Speakeasy From The 1920s
Gabi Coffee & Bakery Is Like A Korean Speakeasy From The 1920s (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More in Local Las Vegas
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
Local Las Vegas Video
Events
 
Add Event
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like