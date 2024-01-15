6,000 Las Vegans regain power after outages near UNLV, Spring Valley

Power was restored after power outages left over 6,000 people in the dark for several hours.

NV Energy's Silverhawk Generation Station is shown Tuesday, May 10, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Over 6,000 people in Las Vegas were without power Monday afternoon, according to NV Energy.

A cluster of outages were concentrated near Flamingo Road and University Center Drive just north of UNLV, with an outage impacting over 1,000 people near Sahara Avenue and Lindell Road in Spring Valley.

Most of the outages in the valley began around 2:40 p.m., though the one near Sahara Avenue and Lindell Road began around 12:40 p.m.

The power was back on for most customers by 5:45 p.m., according to NV Energy’s website, though about 29 people near UNLV were still without power and had a restoration time of 6:30 p.m.

Thousands of NV Energy customers were also left without power over the weekend in Northern Nevada due to high winds that downed power lines. NV Energy announced Monday morning on X that all the major Reno and Carson City outages had been resolved.

For more information, visit nvenergy.com/outages-and-emergencies.

Contact Taylor Lane at tlane@reviewjournal.com.