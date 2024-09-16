70°F
weather icon Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Local Las Vegas

66-year-old accused of DUI in crash with bicyclist in Las Vegas, police say

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Vehicles are seen in this Review-Journal file photo. (Las Vegas R ...
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Vehicles are seen in this Review-Journal file photo. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More Stories
A tourist walks by the Caesars Palace fountains to keep cool as the sun beams down on Sunday, J ...
2 Las Vegas resorts make list of nation’s top casino hotels
Arttherapy Cafe and Gallery hosts workshops that encourage people to use paint and brushes to c ...
Downtown gallery uses art as creative expression for pain, trauma
The terrace at Marché Bacchus, the lakeside French restaurant and wine shop in the Las Vegas c ...
This lakeside Las Vegas restaurant changes hands after 17 years
5 takeaways from Donald Trump’s Las Vegas rally
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 16, 2024 - 5:34 am
 

A 34-year-old woman from Venezuela is in critical condition after her bicycle was struck by a suspected impaired driver late Sunday night, according to Las Vegas authorities.

The Metropolitan Police Department says the crash occurred at about 11:37 p.m. Sunday night near E. Tropicana Avenue and Wilbur Street.

According to police, evidence at the scene, witness statements, and video surveillance, indicated a Volkswagen Atlas was traveling eastbound Tropicana Avenue approaching the intersection of Wilbur Street in the right of three travel lanes (T3). A K2 Astral 1.0 mountain bike was traveling southbound Wilbur Street against the traffic light. The crash occurred when the bicyclist crossed the path of the Volkswagen.

The front of the Volkswagen struck the right side of the bicyclist, resulting in substantial injuries, police said.

The bicyclist was transported to Sunrise Hospital’s trauma unit in critical condition.

Police said the driver of the Volkswagen, identified as 66-year-old Juan Dominguez of Boerne, Texas, showed signs of impairment and was subsequently arrested for DUI-related charges.

The crash remains under investigation. No further information was immediately available,

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
A tourist walks by the Caesars Palace fountains to keep cool as the sun beams down on Sunday, J ...
2 Las Vegas resorts make list of nation’s top casino hotels
Jackie Burrell The Mercury News

Las Vegas isn’t the only destination with luxe casino resorts — although with more than 150 casinos, Sin City is bound to shine in that respect. Turns out, there are some pretty extraordinary casino resorts in cities across the nation.

MORE STORIES