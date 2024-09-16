66-year-old accused of DUI in crash with bicyclist in Las Vegas, police say

A 34-year-old woman from Venezuela is in critical condition after her bicycle was struck by a suspected impaired driver late Sunday night, according to Las Vegas police.

The Metropolitan Police Department says the crash occurred at about 11:37 p.m. Sunday night near E. Tropicana Avenue and Wilbur Street.

According to police, evidence at the scene, witness statements, and video surveillance, indicated a Volkswagen Atlas was traveling eastbound Tropicana Avenue approaching the intersection of Wilbur Street in the right of three travel lanes (T3). A K2 Astral 1.0 mountain bike was traveling southbound Wilbur Street against the traffic light. The crash occurred when the bicyclist crossed the path of the Volkswagen.

The front of the Volkswagen struck the right side of the bicyclist, resulting in substantial injuries, police said.

The bicyclist was transported to Sunrise Hospital’s trauma unit in critical condition.

Police said the driver of the Volkswagen, identified as 66-year-old Juan Dominguez of Boerne, Texas, showed signs of impairment and was subsequently arrested for DUI-related charges.

The crash remains under investigation. No further information was immediately available,