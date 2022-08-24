92°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Local Las Vegas

75-year-old man missing near Mount Charleston

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 24, 2022 - 9:51 am
 
Rock Stanley (Metropolitan Police Department)
Rock Stanley (Metropolitan Police Department)

Police are asking the public for assistance in finding an elderly man who went missing near Mount Charleston.

Rock Stanley, 75, was last seen around 5 a.m. Tuesday near the 2700 block of Kyle Canyon Road, according to a Metropolitan Police Department news release. He was wearing a yellow jacket, gray shorts and a blue backpack.

Stanley is 5-foot-9, 183 pounds, and has gray hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Metro at 702-828-3111, its Missing Persons Detail during business hours at 702-828-2907 or by email at missingpersons@lvmpd.com.

MOST READ
1
Carr, Adams offer tantalizing glimpse of offense’s future
Carr, Adams offer tantalizing glimpse of offense’s future
2
$112K slots jackpot hits at off-Strip casino
$112K slots jackpot hits at off-Strip casino
3
Officials determine cause of fire at Allegiant Stadium after The Weeknd concert
Officials determine cause of fire at Allegiant Stadium after The Weeknd concert
4
Raiders continue to cash in on Las Vegas relocation
Raiders continue to cash in on Las Vegas relocation
5
Players let $22M in cashout tickets expire last year. Where did the money go?
Players let $22M in cashout tickets expire last year. Where did the money go?
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST