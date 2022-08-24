75-year-old man missing near Mount Charleston
The man was last seen around 5 a.m. Tuesday.
Police are asking the public for assistance in finding an elderly man who went missing near Mount Charleston.
Rock Stanley, 75, was last seen around 5 a.m. Tuesday near the 2700 block of Kyle Canyon Road, according to a Metropolitan Police Department news release. He was wearing a yellow jacket, gray shorts and a blue backpack.
Stanley is 5-foot-9, 183 pounds, and has gray hair and hazel eyes.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Metro at 702-828-3111, its Missing Persons Detail during business hours at 702-828-2907 or by email at missingpersons@lvmpd.com.