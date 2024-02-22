47°F
82-year-old woman hit by truck, dies in southeast valley

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 21, 2024 - 9:22 pm
 
Updated February 21, 2024 - 9:36 pm
Police units near the scene of a pedestrian fatal crash near East Tropicana Avenue and Boulder Highway on Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2024. A female pedestrian walking outside of a marked crosswalk was struck and killed by a truck. (RTC FastCam)

An 82-year-old woman was killed in the southeast valley when she was struck by a truck Wednesday night.

The woman was crossing East Tropicana Avenue near Calle Del Mar, east of Stephanie Street, outside of a designated crosswalk about 7:10 p.m., said Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Josh Houchen.

The driver of the truck stayed at the scene, and impairment is not suspected. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Clark County coroner’s office will release the name of the woman after relatives have been notified.

The woman’s death marks the 29th traffic-related fatality in Metro’s jurisdiction for 2024.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.

