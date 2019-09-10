9/11 events planned in Las Vegas Valley on anniversary of attacks

Public observances will be held at a Las Vegas fire station, Las Vegas Lights’ game and schools with ties to the tragedy of Sept. 11, 2001.

Retired teacher Gail Fahy holds the flag that was lowered and removed during the annual rededication ceremony remembering victims of the 9/11 terrorist attacks, which claimed the life of her close friend and fellow teacher Barbara Edwards, at the memorial in Edwards' memory at Palo Verde High School in Las Vegas, Sept. 11, 2018. Edwards was a passenger on American Airlines Flight 77, which crashed into the Pentagon on 9/11. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Cathy Navin holds a photo of teacher Barbara Edwards during the annual rededication ceremony remembering victims of the 9/11 terrorist attacks, which claimed the life of Edwards, at the memorial in her memory at Palo Verde High School in Las Vegas, Sept. 11, 2018. Edwards was a passenger on American Airlines Flight 77, which crashed into the Pentagon on 9/11. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

There will be multiple opportunities in the Las Vegas Valley on Wednesday to pay tribute on the 18th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks.

Here are some of the events planned:

— At 6:40 a.m., the approximate time of the South Tower collapse at the World Trade Center, a bell will be rung in front of Las Vegas Fire Station Five at 1020 Hinson St. Frank Pizarro, a retired New York City firefighter, who was at the World Trade Center during its collapse. will sing the National Anthem.

— At 7:55 a.m., at the Neal STEAM Academy playground, 6651 W. Azure Drive in Las Vegas, the Cheyenne High School Army JROTC Color Guard, band and choir will be on hand for a special observance. Principal Denise Murray, whose husband was a Port Authority Police lieutenant who was previously stationed at the World Trade Center, will speak about the 32 police friends she and her husband lost on 9/11. The event is not open to the public.

— At 8:30 a.m. at the soccer field on Palo Verde High School, 333 Pavilion Center Dr. in Las Vegas, the Air Force JROTC will hold its annual rededication ceremony in remembrance of the victims of 9/11, including Palo Verde foreign language teacher Barbara Edwards. Edwards was a passenger on American Airlines Flight 77, which crashed into the Pentagon that fateful day. The event is not open to the public.

— At the Las Vegas Lights vs. Phoenix Rising soccer match at 7 p.m. at Cashman Field, 850 N. Las Vegas Blvd., there will be a special presentation of colors by the UNLV Army ROTC Rebel Battalion, singer and actress Vita Corimbi Drew will sing the National Anthem, and there will be fireworks and halftime activities honoring all active duty military, veterans and first responders. A “special guest,” a former New York City firefighter who was at Ground Zero, also will be in attendance. A portion of proceeds for Wednesday’s game will be donated to the Kline Veterans Fund to support homeless veteran families in Southern Nevada.