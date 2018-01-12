Local Las Vegas

AAA Nevada helping develop safety criteria for driverless cars

By Art Marroquin Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 11, 2018 - 6:00 pm
 

AAA Nevada is developing safety criteria for self-driving vehicles through a partnership with Torc Robotics, officials said this week.

Torc will collect data in Las Vegas and other cities across the country by using a system equipped with light detectors, cameras, radar and other technology for autonomous vehicles, AAA spokesman Michael Blasky said.

Information gathered from the testing will help developers in creating safety guidelines for driverless cars.

Contact Art Marroquin at amarroquin@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0336. Follow @AMarroquin_LV on Twitter.

