AAA Nevada helping develop safety criteria for driverless cars

AAA Nevada is developing safety criteria for self-driving vehicles through a partnership with Torc Robotics, officials said this week.

Torc will collect data in Las Vegas and other cities across the country by using a system equipped with light detectors, cameras, radar and other technology for autonomous vehicles, AAA spokesman Michael Blasky said.

Information gathered from the testing will help developers in creating safety guidelines for driverless cars.

